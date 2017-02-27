Workshop Launch Will Make Spirit Sparkle

The renown author and public speaker has created a niche for herself in the area of intuitive study and numerology, with a passion for ancient philosophy and science. After many months of requests from people wanting to learn the arts of intuitive science, Dee said it was time to step into the space of Workshops and teaching, with interactive lessons, a hands-on event in a compassionate like-minded environment.



“It will include the etiquette of intuition, how to recognize it, use it, practice and hone in on the talents that we all have the capability to tap into if we know how to. We also need to learn how to differentiate between intuition, imagination, and fear. Intuition can be strengthened like a muscle and used to assist our day to day lives, decisions in home, personal lives, and business. It will include the dos; the don’ts and the tools that come from a third generation intuitive. I am so tired of people getting drawn into this gypsy, wishy-washy ideal of what intuition and numerology are; there is a lot of pseudo-science around it. My goal is to teach the real stuff, the stuff of foundation and real learning from someone who has spent a life time studying it. “



Dee says 2017 is a time for newness presenting an energetic vibration that is packed with purpose and conceptualisation into being. The world will be enticed to think in new ways collectively, says Dee. The author and psychic mentor says it is time to excitedly open the box marked “initiative, determination, and individuation" She encourages us to use these tools to grow personal independence.



The first workshop will kick off at the South Barwon Community Centre, Belmont with ongoing workshops and programs to be released in the coming months. Dee says she will be launching an Intuitive Collective in March, which will be an exciting addition to the growing platform.



About the Author

Dee Gibson gained a lot of her inspiration in writing from her lifelong dedication to mysticism and researching the phenomena of extra-sensory awareness and the metaphysical. Dee has taught a variety of courses in psychic mediumship and numerology as well as being an avid public speaker on the subject. She continues to write books and various collections, which she hopes will inspire people to think outside the square about Numerology, Psychic Mediumship and Intutitve Studies