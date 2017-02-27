Liftoff Opens for Business in Asia: Former Twitter Sales Alum to Head Up APAC Expansion

Liftoff, the leader in performance-driven mobile user acquisition, today announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, along with the appointment of Marc Hale as Head of APAC. The mobile industry vet and former Twitter sales manager will drive expansion in the key markets of Japan, China and South Korea, where Liftoff will establish its second international office. Last year the company opened an office in London to expand operations in Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA).



Liftoff’s growth is due to an industry-first approach in app marketing. Rather than focusing solely on app installs, Liftoff creates value for its customers by generating registrations, subscriptions, reservations and purchases. This successful cost-per-action model means more revenue for publishers, and has led to an expanded client base in the U.S. and internationally.



“APAC is a very strategic global market, and the mobile ad ecosystem is maturing rapidly,” said Mark Ellis, CEO and founder of Liftoff. “Having a presence in APAC, headed by a dynamic leader like Marc, gives us the opportunity to work with companies who are having a huge impact on mobile business, from game developers to e-commerce players as well as travel and on-demand services. It’s an exciting time to establish on-the-ground presence in the region.”



Opening its doors in Asia is timely for Liftoff as nearly 25 percent of the region’s total media budgets are allocated to mobile--the largest of any region in the world. Liftoff is already working with many leading app publishers in Asia including JollyChic and Grab, as well as agencies Septeni and M&C Saatchi Mobile.

“Liftoff is changing the way mobile marketers attract users and keep them engaged. Specifically for marketers in APAC, who are increasingly investing in mobile, Liftoff will open a new world of possibilities in terms of engagement and revenue,” Hale said. “The opportunity for success in mobile marketing in APAC has never been greater, and I’m excited to draw from my background to establish a strong global presence here for the company.”



Hale previously managed product sales across APAC for Twitter as Manager of Performance Product Sales Strategy, and has a successful track record establishing mobile performance products in new markets. At Twitter, Hale was accountable for over $35 million per quarter across the company’s suite of performance products, and worked with top app developers including Amazon APAC, King, Cheetah Mobile, and eBay. Previously, he was the Director of Sales at TapCommerce, a venture-backed mobile technology company acquired by Twitter in July 2014. Through the acquisition, Hale led Twitter’s app re-engagement sales efforts on the West Coast and APAC.



“As a China-based company with ties around APAC and to the U.S., we needed a mobile marketing partner that aligns with our global vision,” said Bo Zhang, VP of Growth at JollyChic. “Not only has Liftoff driven 46.7% cheaper paid users month over month, they understand the unique challenges we face in this region because they are also successfully scaling here and growing into new geographies. We couldn’t have found a better partner, and we’re looking forward to working more closely as we continue our expansion.”

To learn more about Liftoff, please visit http://liftoff.io/, now available in Simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.



