Dust Allergens and Indoor Air Quality in Homes and Offices in Puerto Rico

Almost everyone has at one time or another experienced sneezing, a running nose or itchy eyes after cleaning their home or entering an office shortly after it was cleaned. The condition is frequently caused by exposure to dusts that have become airborne due to vacuuming, dusting or other cleaning activities.



These same dusts may also be causing issues for sensitive building occupants, even when cleaning activities are not taking place. Exposure could even trigger an asthma attack in some people with the condition. These aeroallergens can also interact with other harmful indoor air pollutants to worsen various respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



While dust in a home or building is often a mixture of a wide range of substances, there are some common allergens that are often the cause of complaints. These frequently include:

Dust Mites - Dust mites are tiny bugs that feed on human skin flakes and are found in mattresses, pillows, carpets, upholstered furniture, and fabric and fabric-covered items.

Cockroaches - Cockroaches and their droppings can trigger allergies and even asthma attacks.

Pollen - Pollen is an allergen that can aggravate allergic rhinitis and several respiratory diseases, including asthma and COPD.

Pet Dander - Allergies to pets are common and both furry pets and pets with feathers can cause an allergic reaction in some people. These allergies are caused by people with very sensitive immune systems responding to proteins that can be found in pet urine, saliva and dander.

Mold - Mold produce tiny spores to reproduce that can be found in both indoor and outdoor air. When mold spores land on a damp area indoors, they may begin to grow and release additional spores. Mold spores and fragments can cause allergies, trigger asthma attacks, and in some cases, lead to infections in susceptible individuals.

Latex – Even wearing latex gloves during cleaning activities could be exposing building occupants to latex allergens.



“In addition to allergens, dust found indoors may also include lead from deteriorating lead-based paints in older structures or even asbestos fibers if asbestos-containing materials in the property have become friable or disturbed,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “If there are complaints or concerns, it’s important to identify what is causing an indoor environmental problem so that corrective actions can be implemented.”



Zimmetry’s building science experts provide comprehensive assessments utilizing the most advanced air monitoring instruments and testing services. This ensures a complete picture of the indoor environment so any issues can be quickly resolved.



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.