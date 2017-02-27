SpeedCast is first Inmarsat partner to offer full Fleet Xpress integration

SpeedCast International has become the first Inmarsat partner to integrate the software element of the Fleet Xpress Network Service Device (SoftNSD) into its Fleet Xpress offering.

This allows third party application providers to develop and publish innovative, content-rich applications over Fleet Xpress, such as the real-time analysis of data, including engine monitoring, weather information and fuel consumption rates. These applications can deliver real benefits in operational efficiency, safety and compliance, IT security and crew welfare.

The integration of the software element of the Fleet Xpress Network Service Device will also allow SpeedCast, a leading global communications and network service provider, to build value added solutions and applications over SIGMA Gateway.

SIGMA Gateway is a powerful, industrial-grade network management device designed for ships and remote sites, providing automated and efficient management of multiple WAN links and offering a scalable platform designed to evolve and enable business applications on-board.

“This integration demonstrates SpeedCast’s strength and speed at integrating new technologies, and reaffirms its status as one of the leading players in the maritime industry,” said Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime.

“Fully integrating the software element of the Network Service Device into SIGMA Gateway will remove hardware from the below deck rack and will allow SpeedCast to develop their own value added solutions for the maritime community within the infrastructure of Fleet Xpress.

“With the SoftNSD now commercially available we are entering a new era of the connected ship and Inmarsat, together with its partners, are powering a new world of value added applications to drive efficiencies, support crew welfare and enhance safety and compliance.”

Athina Vezyri, Executive Vice President, Maritime, of SpeedCast commented, “SpeedCast is the first to integrate a SoftNSD, which demonstrates our commitment to bringing innovative and market-leading solutions to our customers.

“Over the coming years, we expect Fleet Xpress to be one of the key components of our maritime product portfolio and look forward to watching many of our customers benefit from the service.”

Last year SpeedCast and Inmarsat announced a strategic partnership to roll out Fleet Xpress to approximately 2,000 vessels over the next five years.

The Fleet Xpress service is powered by the Global Xpress Ka-band network, combined with the proven reliability of Inmarsat’s flagship FleetBroadband L-band service for unlimited backup.

Fleet Xpress delivers high data speeds, continuous connectivity and guaranteed performance, setting a new standard for maritime global communications with crew welfare, regulatory and operational drivers at the heart.