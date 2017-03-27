“Oscar the Osprey:” A Contemporary Fable about Overcoming Fear
“Oscar the Osprey” is perhaps the first and only fable to look into human’s fear of failure - and emphasize their innate ability to survive against all odds.
“‘Oscar the Osprey’ is perhaps the first and only fable to look into human’s fear of failure - and emphasize their innate ability to survive against all odds.”
A bird that fears heights and is afraid to fly will find itself in a rough time, especially if it comes across a hunter or predator on the ground or when winter comes. But should birds, especially raptors, fear heights when it’s their innate nature to scale it and soar the skies? A similar question should be asked about us humans.
“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” is a contemporary fable that features the title character with an unusual handicap. Author Edward Martin Polansky gained inspiration for the book during a family summer vacation, when he and his family walked across a suspension bridge, which stands about 1000 feet above a river. His son felt queasy about the heights, exclaiming “It would really suck, if you were a bird and afraid of heights.” That remarks struck a chord with Polansky.
Polansky’s use of a bird of prey as the main character reminds readers of Aesop, the famous fabulist who used animals in his stories to expose human weaknesses and foolishness. In “Oscar the Osprey,” Polansky exposes humans’ fear of failure and their emotions such as shame, embarrassment, and humiliation – things that stop us from achieving our goal. Oscar represents the average human being, who is reluctant to use their innate abilities.
Thru Oscar, the raptor with fear of heights, Polansky wishes to deliver an important message: human beings have the innate ability to fight against the odds, a fighting spirit, and a drive for resiliency – all of which needs nurturing. Whatever the handicap or defect a person may suffer, they have or are given the ability or gift to compensate whatever they lack.
“Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights”
Written by Edward Martin Polansky
Published by AuthorHouse
Published date: June 2, 2015
Paperback price: $12.95
About the Author
Edward Martin Polansky is a Certified Public Accountant in San Antonio and has been in public practice for over forty years with Ernst & Young, with his own firm, and with a regional accounting firm, Weaver and Tidwell LLP. He currently is Of Counsel with Weaver and consults with individuals and businesses on tax and financial planning matters. During his career he has written for various technical publications and lectured on numerous professional topics. “Oscar the Osprey” is his initial effort as an author of a children’s book, although he has had an avid interest in children’s literature ever since he worked in the children’s department of the Corpus Christi Texas Public Library while in high school and college.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/55089/207945/207945-1.jpg )
WebWireID207945
- Contact Information
- Stefanie Sanchez
- Fulfillment Officer
- ReadersMagnet
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.