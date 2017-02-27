MACOM Announces SMT Packaged Millimeterwave Switch for 5G Wireless Demonstration Systems

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), today announced the newest entry in its portfolio of components and integrated modules for 5G wireless infrastructure. Ideally suited for 28GHz, 37GHz and 39GHz frequency bands, the new SMT packaged MASW-011098 millimeterwave (mmW) switch is designed to meet the demanding bandwidth and link margin requirements of next-generation 5G demonstration systems.

Leveraging decades of expertise in Active Antennas and Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs), MACOM is utilizing its experience in beamforming radar design and applying it to 5G applications. MACOM’s product portfolio supports both sub-6 GHz wireless infrastructure utilizing massive MIMO (Massive In Massive Out) architectures, and high-frequency mmW technologies supporting a multitude of power and integration requirements. This legacy of innovation in phased array technology is a valuable asset for customers developing advanced antennae arrays supporting 5G beamforming capabilities.

The MASW-011098 leverages MACOM’s patented AlGaAs technology process to ensure superior mmW switch performance, maintaining low insertion loss and high isolation while enabling higher power-per-element ratios for 5G demonstration systems. Low insertion loss reduces the power requirement from the power amplifier (PA), alleviating thermal challenges and extending the link range while simultaneously enabling improved receiver sensitivity. The MASW-011098 also provides flexible biasing options to ensure greater overall ease of use.

“MACOM’s established expertise in high-bandwidth wireless infrastructure and millimeterwave technology is helping customers around the world accelerate the evolution to 5G,” said Preet Virk, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Networks, MACOM. “The patented switch technology within the MASW-011098 today underpins tens of thousands of transmit/receive channels in advanced 5G demonstration systems, enabling customers to speed their time to market with differentiated, cost-effective 5G system architectures that deliver breakthrough gains in wireless throughput and capacity.”

Mobile World Congress (MWC 2017) attendees are invited to visit MACOM at Hall 8.1, Room CC8.15 from February 27 – March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, to speak with our wireless infrastructure experts about MACOM’s enabling technologies for 5G. MACOM’s MASW-011098 millimeterwave switches are available to qualified customers today. For more information about MACOM’s solutions for 5G wireless infrastructure, visit: www.macom.com/5G.

