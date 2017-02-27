Water Damage and Mold Contamination Complaints at California Hotel

Recently, KFSN-TV broadcasted a report about tenants at a long-term hotel in California who have complained to city leaders about water damage and widespread mold throughout the complex. Tenants interviewed for the story claimed the landlord hasn’t properly fixed leaks and that they are being forced to live in substandard and unhealthy conditions.

Mold can become a problem indoors when spores land, or are already present, on a wet or damp area, allowing them to grow indoors. As mold grows, it digests whatever materials are supporting its growth. Mold can cause cosmetic damage, such as stains, but unchecked mold growth can damage buildings and furnishings. It can rot wood and eventually even cause structural damage.

Mold multiplies by producing microscopic spores that are so small they easily float through the air, and at elevated levels, can be a respiratory concern. Allergic reactions to mold are common and can be immediate or delayed. Allergic responses include hay fever-like symptoms such as headache, sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rash. Mold can even cause asthma attacks in people with the condition who are allergic to mold. In addition, exposure to mold can irritate the eyes, skin, nose, throat and lungs of individuals whether or not they are allergic to it.

“Whenever there is a water leak or flooding event, it’s critical that the water and moisture be removed as soon as it is safe to do so to prevent the growth of mold indoors,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “On many occasions, the moisture and mold growth can be out of sight, in wall cavities, crawl spaces and even attics. Even this mold can get into the air and create exposure concerns for building occupants.”

