Dr Stephen T. Greenberg receives Best Cosmetic Surgeon Honor for 5th time

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg was named Best Cosmetic Surgeon by the brides of LIWeddings.com for the 5th consecutive year. Each year, LIWeddings.com asks their brides to vote for the “Best of” in a variety of categories. Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg has won the Best Cosmetic Surgeon 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and now 2017.



“Our patients come to us to ensure they look and feel their best for their big day. Whether it is to feel confident and beautiful in their dream dress, or to get their skin glowing and picture perfect, I use the most advanced techniques and technologies to help Brides achieve their aesthetic goals,” states Dr. Greenberg. “I am so excited that the Brides of LIWeddings™ have again voted me Best Cosmetic Surgeon. I truly enjoy helping our Brides, Grooms, parents and even their bridal parties look and feel great.”



Dr. Greenberg and the staff off Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and The Spa @ GCS have created a timeline for patients who are anticipating a special day or occasion. The Pre-Nup Nip Tuck program is customizable to each patient’s unique needs, and can include a surgical procedure, such as a Breast Augmentation and Liposuction, injection treatments, such as Botox® and Juvéderm®, a minimally-invasive treatment, such as Cellfina® for cellulite management, or a spa treatment, like a Vampire Facial, to stimulate collagen for that Bridal Glow!

To learn more about Bridal Packages, interested patients are encouraged to call Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and The Spa @ Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery at 516.364.4200 or by emailing inquiry@greenbergcosmeticsurgery.com



About Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a nationally recognized cosmetic plastic surgeon based in New York. Dr. Greenberg is well-known for his expertise, and is frequently interviewed on the latest cosmetic surgery techniques. He is often a featured speaker, and regularly appears on many local and national television and radio shows. Dr. Greenberg is the Author of “A little Nip, A little Tuck,” and is the creator of the Saige anti-aging skin care lines. In addition, Dr. Greenberg hosts his own weekly radio talk-show; the only regularly scheduled cosmetic surgery show in the country, on a number of New York area stations.

