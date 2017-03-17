Retired Minister Proves Christian Mission Is About Compassion & Justice

It is the duty of every Christian, regardless of rank and denomination, to preach the Gospel. Retired Presbyterian minister Rev. Dr. Robert Cook went the extra mile: While serving as a missionary in El Salvador, he stood up for the victims of poverty and political oppression, and joined forces with like-minded Christians in establishing the Kingdom of God based on compassion and justice for all.



Rev. Cook narrated his missionary experience and challenges in his memoir, When the Sun Comes Up in the West: A Missionary’s New Song of Justice and Peace. In it the retired reverend bares his joys and heartbreaks of mission work, setbacks and triumphs, and elation for garnering support from his home state of Iowa and the neighbouring states to help the poor folks of his mission.



As witness to the social and political conditions of El Salvador, Rev. Cook reflected on the separate martyrdoms of Monsignor Oscar Romero and the four American missionary sisters in 1980. Their works and words resonated well with the Protestant minister, who felt uneasy and angry at the same time because the U.S. government had supported the Salvadoran army and death squads, who were suspects behind the deaths of the religious, plus countless civilians.



For aspiring missionaries who want to know the ups and downs of missionary work in countries that suffer political strife and social injustice, read When the Sun Comes Up in the West. More than being an account of a minister, it is a testimony of faith, compassion and justice at work.





When the Sun Comes Up in the West: A Missionary’s New Song of Justice and Peace

Written by Robert C. Cook

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: January 9, 2012

Paperback price: $17.95



About the Author



Rev. Dr. Robert Cook is retired Presbyterian Minister, missionary, activist and organizer. Those who know him regard him as a man driven by a heart that desires to be employed in the work of the Kingdom of God. He has been a vocal and fearless advocate for the voiceless, powerless victims of poverty and a thorn in side of those responsible for it.

