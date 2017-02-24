Tableau Recognized as a Leader in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

Tableau (NYSE: DATA), a global leader in visual analytics, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Tableau as a Leader in its February 2017 Magic Quadrant for Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms report. This is the fifth consecutive year that Tableau has been name a Leader. In addition, Tableau was positioned the highest for Ability to Execute for the fourth consecutive year. Tableau believes this recognition establishes the analytics software as the first choice in the industry. A complimentary copy of the report can be downloaded from the Tableau website at https://www.tableau.com/resource/2017-gartner-magic-quadrant.

The annual report evaluated 24 different software vendors on 15 critical capabilities before placing Tableau in the Leaders quadrant. Tableau is an established enterprise platform, with an innovative roadmap including NLP, machine-learning-enabled data prep and smart data discovery.

“We believe being named a Leader for the fifth consecutive year is a testament to the success our customers have had using Tableau to see and understand their data, and feel it confirms Tableau as the industry standard for interactive visual analytics” said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. “We’re honored that Gartner has recognized Tableau for our solutions. We are an established enterprise platform for data analytics, and we’re continuing to invest in enabling our customers to do more with their data, as well as broadening the impact of analytics in organizations.”

“We originally chose Tableau to run our analytics because of how well established it is in the industry. We knew that, based on their history of reliability and credibility, with Tableau we were positioned to succeed right out of the gate,” said Steven John, CIO at AmeriPride. “The tool is as solid today as it was when we first bought it, and the company has a clear roadmap for the future that aligns with where we want to go as a company. Tableau provides us with a great solution now and for years to come.”

Tableau is also the most reviewed Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms vendor on Gartner Peer Insights, a platform where IT professionals and end-users can post verified reviews, with 276 reviews. (265 verified reviews as of February 23, 2017). https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/business-intelligence-analytics-p.... Customers rate Tableau highly for our innovative, agile enterprise analytics, saying:

“Enterprise easy to use analytics to create a data driven organization.” CIO in the Government Industry on October 17, 2016.

https://www.gartner.com/reviews/review/view/103855?pageNum=14

“Tableau continues to innovative and lead in BI solutions.” Sr. Data Analyst in the Healthcare Industry on January 17, 2017

https://www.gartner.com/reviews/review/view/145203?pageNum=5

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

