Ericsson and WeDo Technologies partner in business assurance

· Partnership to help operators maximize value of their digital transformation investments through smarter risk management and revenue stream protection

· New solution will enable near real-time response to the risks with highest impact, as well as optimize detection and “closed-loop” actions required to correct, prevent and recover revenue and opportunity loss

· WeDo Technologies software platform complements Ericsson’s Risk and Business Assurance (RBA) services together with a portfolio comprised of OSS, BSS, Consulting and Systems Integration services

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and WeDo Technologies have formed a global partnership to give operators the confidence they need when exploring digital services. This new solution from the two companies means operators can proactively safeguard new revenue streams, assure healthy margins and minimize risks in a very dynamic ecosystem.

By combining WeDo Technologies RAID software platform with Ericsson’s Risk and Business Assurance services, operators will be able to leverage on a unique value proposition delivered by the solution that is based on a “financial benefit first” approach. It will address a wide range of risks related to key business and operational processes across operator domains, such as product, customer and partner management, order management and provisioning, as well as QoS/experience driven billing and partner settlement. This drives focus and actions towards the use cases that affect digital revenue streams and margins the most.

The solution also comes pre-integrated with Ericsson OSS/BSS and is powered with proven methodology and assets that deliver on digital ready controls and corrective action accelerators to assure revenue streams from day one.

Together with Ericsson Security Manager, this partnership will enable operators to further enhance their Risk Management coverage and establish a real-time information, decision and action flow between Revenue Assurance, Fraud Management, Security and Identity Management systems.

Raoul Vandenbulcke, Head of Fulfilment, Assurance & Billing, Business Unit IT & Cloud, Ericsson, says: “Our partnership with WeDo Technologies enables us to provide more value to our customers while supporting them during their transformation journey to innovate, explore and monetize within the digital ecosystem. Ericsson’s Risk and Business Assurance combines consulting and systems integration with a real-time monitoring tool that automates risk capture, revenue assurance, fraud controls and remedy action, so that operators can reduce revenue leakage and appreciate the full value of their digital investments.”

João Moita, Vice President Global Sales & Delivery, WeDo Technologies says: “This unique global partnership, between Ericsson and WeDo Technologies allows for the delivery of immediate and tangible results, which is highly valued in today’s dynamic digital world. Through real time detection that prevents, corrects and recovers revenue and opportunity loss, the telecom operator can now fully explore and maximize on its digital transformation efforts, whilst safeguarding its revenue stream.”

Ericsson’s more than 17,000 Consulting and Systems Integration professionals work with WeDo and other partners to deliver more than 1,500 projects each year for customers around the world.

Ericsson at Mobile World Congress 2017

Anything can happen on the digital frontier, a promising but undiscovered future. From February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain, Ericsson is demonstrating a collaborative approach and innovative solutions to succeed in this arena.

With our customers and partners, we work across industries, physical boundaries and perceived limitations. Join us in Hall 2 or online during MWC 2017 and engage in conversations and demonstrations about our favorite things: 5G; platforms and services for IT, Cloud, Networks, and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

See you there!

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who have provided customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services. Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on NASDAQ in New York. Read more on www.ericsson.com.