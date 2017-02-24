Identifying and Preventing Occupational and Environmental Exposure Risks to Manganese

Manganese is a metal that is found in many types of rocks. It occurs naturally in most foods and may be added to some foods. The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry (ATSDR) reports that consuming a small amount of manganese from food or water is needed to stay healthy. However, exposure to elevated levels can cause health concerns.

Manganese is used principally in steel production to improve hardness, stiffness and strength. It can be released into the air, soil and water from the manufacture, use and disposal of manganese-based products. It cannot break down in the environment and can only change its form or become attached to or separated from particles.

“Although the primary way most people are exposed to manganese is through eating food, supplements or consuming water containing it, certain occupations, like welding or working in a factory where steel is made, may increase one’s chances of being exposed to elevated levels of it,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “According to the ATSDR, the most common health problem in workers exposed to high levels of manganese involve the nervous system. These health effects include behavioral changes and other nervous system effects, which may include movements that become slow and clumsy. The combination of symptoms, when sufficiently severe, is referred to as manganism.”

Other less severe nervous system effects, such as slowed hand movements, have been observed in some workers exposed to lower concentrations in the work place. Exposure to high levels of manganese in air can also cause lung irritation and reproductive effects.

There are occupational exposure limits in place to protect workers. EMSL Analytical, Inc. offers comprehensive environmental and industrial hygiene testing services for manganese and other regulated substances. These services are frequently used for analyzing welding fume hazards as well as for other occupational, environmental and food samples. EMSL also recently sponsored an educational video about manganese exposures that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pco2pmdleq8.

To learn more about this or other occupational, environmental, air quality, food, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

