Makers of MMR Mold Stain Remover Announce Corporate Name Change to Bad Axe Products, LLC

Healthy Home Solutions, LLC, the company best known as the “MMR guys” based upon their popular flagship product MMR mold stain remover, have announced they are officially changing their company name to Bad Axe Products, LLC. The new name reflects the evolving focus and standards of the company as they continue to expand and develop new and innovative products.



Just as the company’s MMR mold stain remover was a game changer in the restoration and remediation industry, new breakthroughs from Bad Axe Products are already having an impact on the industry. So far this year, Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror (aka Bad Axe PC) has come to market. It is a blend of uniquely charged surfactants used as a cleaning aid that is changing the way remediation, demolition, and water- and fire-restoration cleanup projects in residential and commercial properties take place. Bad Axe PC is just the first of a menu of “problem-solving” offerings coming soon that are based upon project challenges that professionals experience daily on jobsites.



“We are proud to have developed a strong and loyal following over the past 10 years,” said Chris Heller with Bad Axe Products, LLC. “Contractors and remediation professionals have grown to trust and count on MMR mold stain remover to help reduce labor and material costs that directly increased their profitability. However, few industry professionals knew us by our company name so we felt it was time for a change that reflected our innovation, how we operate and what we stand for as a company moving forward. Customers and employees alike are optimistic about the changes and we are excited to move forward with a host of new products that will be introduced this year. Each one is focused on improving the efficiencies of our clients doing their jobs while improving their bottom line.”



MMR mold stain remover will still be available through the company and distributor partners such as Jon-Don. A new website and product supply portal is under development at www.BadAxeProducts.com that will offer numerous new benefits to customers and will be up and running soon.



More information about Bad Axe Products, LLC, will soon be available at www.BadAxeProducts.com. In the interim, questions can be directed to Chris Heller via email at cmh@moldsolutionsintl.com , or by calling 815-277-5100. The Bad Axe Particulate Conqueror product is already available at the original website: https://www.fastmoldremoval.com/product/bad-axe-particulate-conqueror/.



About Bad Axe Products, LLC

Bad Axe Products, LLC, formerly Healthy Home Solutions, LLC, is the manufacturer of industry leading products, including MMR mold stain remover. The company is based in Frankfort, Illinois and distributes their products through www.BadAxeProducts.com, www.FastMoldRemoval.com, through Jon-Don and other distributors. Bad Axe Products has announced an aggressive rollout of new products to enhance industry standard practices and streamline field technician efforts. These products will be supported by a cutting-edge marketing campaign starting in the spring of 2017.

