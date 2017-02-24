Spring Issue of Sloto Magazine features Calendar of Bonuses and Free Spins Offers, Informative Articles, Comics & Word Puzzles

“We want to thank all or our customers for keeping the Sloto’Cash dream alive,” said Sloto’Cash casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “We promise to keep our high standards in the future and continue to provide a safe and reliable site for online casino bets.”

Sloto Magazine, the official magazine of Sloto’Cash Casino, is on its way to online slots players all over the world with a three month calendar of casino bonus offers, hundreds of dollars in free spins coupons, and feature articles to help players get the most out of their online casino experience.

The Promotions calendar is a comprehensive listing of free chips, free spins and up to 310% deposit bonuses available at Sloto’Cash this spring.

Feature articles in this issue include “Excel in Blackjack – A Basic Strategy to Beat the Casino” and “How to Make Easter Rainbow Eggs”. There’s also a short history of St. Patrick’s Day.

The spring issue of Sloto Magazine includes the spring Slots Tournament schedule at Sloto’Cash which begins with the $1000 Spring Kick-Off Freeroll that starts March 1st on the Enchanted Garden slot.

Players that can find all 18 words hidden in the Easter Word Puzzle can win 50 free spins on the Hen House slot game.

There’s an article describing Sloto’Cash’s new Live Dealer games: “On of the aspects online players miss the most is the real-life interaction with people on the casino floor. Now with Live Dealer at Sloto’Cash you can get an authentic casino experience from the comfort of your home!”

A review of the new Nova 7s slot reveals why the game was such an instant hit when it came online recently: “Nova 7s is built with maximum bonus features so you can literally see jackpots explode on your screen!” reads the review. “This is a very high variance slot, so playing it while it’s hot can bring enormous profits.”

This year Sloto’Cash celebrates ten years of entertaining players all over the world.

