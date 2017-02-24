Liberty Slots Player Cashes in on New Cash Cow Slot with $22,500 Pay Out in Bonus Game

"There’s so much going on in this game, so many different ways to win, I wasn’t really sure what happened,” said Rachel. “All of a sudden I’m picking the milk jug options and then there’s bells and lights and $22,500 extra in my account! This is definitely the best new game I’ve seen in a long time, so much fun.”

The new Cash Cow slot from WGS is already living up to its name for one lucky player at Liberty Slots who won more than $22,000 in one of its many bonus features the other night.

Rachel C from California has been enjoying Liberty Slots for a few years now, enjoying old favorites like Amanda Panda and Agent Cash and trying all the new games as they’ve come out. Last week she tried the new Cash Cow game that was released last month. She got lucky shortly after entering the barnyard and hit the Pick ‘Em bonus game which delivered an astonishing $22,500 pay-out.

“With all its bonus features I had a feeling we’d be seeing lots of big pay outs on this new game!” said Mark Ramirez, casino manager at Liberty Slots.



Cash Cow has several bonus features that are adding stacks of bonus cash to players’ wins:

At the beginning of each spin a Cash Cow random prize of up to 12,500 coins is displayed. Spinning one Cash Cow symbol wins 1% of it, three wins 10% and four wins it all.

Ten free spins can be randomly awarded at any time. During free spins, three Bonus symbols trigger the Pick ‘Em bonus game where players pick up to four milk jugs to reveal instant prizes – up to 2000 coins.

Kooky Chicken symbols award an instant prize of up to 600 coins.

“This windfall is going to come in really handy,” Rachel told a Liberty Slots customer service agent. “We’ve always talked about a trip to Hawaii and this may finally make that dream come true"

