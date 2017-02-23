Are NDM-Producing CRE Infections Spreading Outside of Healthcare Settings?

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published information about six patients in Colorado who are believed to have acquired community-associated, New Delhi metallo-β-lactamase (NDM) producing Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). NDM-producing CRE is an emerging global superbug threat that in the past has primarily been associated with healthcare exposures, such as hospitalizations, outside of the United States.

CRE are a family of germs that are difficult to treat because they have high levels of resistance to antibiotics. Carbapenem describes a class of antibiotics that is frequently used to treat severe infections and is often considered the antibiotics of last resort.

“The CDC reports that healthy people usually do not get CRE infections and they usually happen to patients in hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare settings,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “The potential for six people in one state to have come down with NDM-producing CRE in the community is a significant development as these types of infections are extremely difficult to treat.”

CRE infections can contribute to death in up to 50% of patients according to some reports. To help prevent the spread of CRE and other superbugs, EMSL Analytical, Inc. provides environmental testing services to identify their presence. These services are instrumental for identifying contaminated surfaces and instruments in healthcare and community environments. Testing is also important for confirming that cleaning and disinfection procedures are effective, especially in places where people could be at increased risk or where an outbreak has already occurred.

