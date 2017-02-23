For Millennials, Botox® is the New Black

The use of injection treatments, such as Botox®, has been on the rise for several years, however, there is a new trend among a growing demographic of patients receiving Botox® - they are Millennials. Although the precise age is arguable, most recognize anyone between the ages of 18 – 35 as Generation Y, or Millennial. As seen on the Today Show1, this group of patients have found the value in using Botox® and other injectable treatments as a means to prevent the signs of aging. Procedures may include treatment of the lines and wrinkles around the eyes, forehead and the ”11,“ lines between the eyebrows, as well as using fillers like Juvéderm® to prevent deep creases in the nasolabial folds, also, known as, ”laugh lines.“

When asked about this uptick in preventative anti-again treatments in his office, Board Certified Plastic Surgeon Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg states, ”My practice has seen growth in the amount of Generation Y, or Millennial patients, especially in regards to preventative anti-aging measures. I believe in patients having access to the best care, whether it be to reduce or prevent the signs of aging, and for many of my younger patients, having Botox® is simply a part of their aesthetic routine. By having a preventative treatment plan, our patients require fewer treatments and delay the visible signs of aging"

According to Dr. Greenberg, Millennials also are more interested in other maintenance and non-invasive treatments as well. The Spa @ Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery recognizes this trend, and has created treatment plans for patients who are interested in a comprehensive preventative procedures. The plans can include HydraFacials®, Microdermabrasion and IPL, in conjunction with Botox® and Juvéderm® to keep a fresh and youthful appearance.

About Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg

Stephen T. Greenberg, M.D., F.A.C.S. is a nationally recognized cosmetic plastic surgeon based in New York. Dr. Greenberg is well-known for his expertise, and is frequently interviewed on the latest cosmetic surgery techniques. He is often a featured speaker, and regularly appears on many local and national television and radio shows. Dr. Greenberg is the Author of “A little Nip, A little Tuck,” and is the creator of the Saige anti-aging skin care lines. In addition, Dr. Greenberg hosts his own weekly radio talk-show; the only regularly scheduled cosmetic surgery show in the country, on a number of New York area stations.

1 - The Today Show - aired 23 Feb 2017