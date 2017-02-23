Healing Prostatitis More Effectively By Natural Remedy Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill Than Antibiotics

Though prostatitis is often characterized as the infection of prostate, it can also be an inflammation without any sign of infection. Just 5% to 10% of cases are caused by bacterial infection. However, many patients are prescribed antibiotics for healing prostatitis even though they don’t have a bacterial infection. It was reported on Feb. 17, 2017 in HealthDay News that doctors are more likely to prescribe antibiotics if they think patients expect the drugs. The study included more than 400 doctors in the United Kingdom. According to the study results, patients with high expectations of receiving antibiotics were prescribed the drugs they wanted even if the doctor didn’t think the patient had a bacterial infection. That is to say, the antibiotics they use would be ineffective. For more information about the news, please click here.



Since misuse and overuse of antibiotics has been linked to antibiotic resistance, it has been a major health threat worldwide. Thus, it’s imperative to control the improper use of antibiotics. For healing prostatitis, a natural remedy called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill shows better curative effect than antibiotics. It can not only cure bacterial prostatitis, but also cure prostatitis that with no infection.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is based on the scientific theory of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). It’s invented by herbalist Lee Xiaoping, who has more than 30 years of clinical experience in treating male reproductive and urinary system diseases. As the chief doctor of Wuhan Dr. Lee’s TCM Clinic, she has extensive knowledge with the clinical aspects. “Natural remedy provides a safe, specific, and workable treatment for prostatitis patients, it has been accepted widely,” says Dr. Lee.



This natural remedy is made from more than 50 kinds of herbs. And each of them has its own properties in treating the symptoms that caused by prostatitis. This disease brings much pain and discomfort to male patients, such as pain and swelling in testicle, pain in lower back and lower abdomen, painful ejaculation and pain during sexual intercourse. TCM holds the view that “No obstruction no pain, and vice versa,” which means the pain is caused by the blood and Qi blockage. To help patients free from the prostate pain, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is added with herbs like angelica sinensis, saffron, semen persicae, and radix paeoniae rubra, which contain properties of improving blood and Qi flow, so that the pain can be relieved. Moreover, prostatitis can cause a series of urinary symptoms, including pain and burning sensation when urinating, urinary frequency and urgency, weak urine stream. This medicine contains herbs like talcum, antago seed, dianthus superbus, and polygonum aviculare which have diuretic properties, thus it has the ability to eliminate water accumulation in the blood thereby increasing the flow of urine and alleviating the stranguria.



Except that, other natural herbs in Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill have powerful anti-bacterial properties, including houttuynia cordata, scutellaria baicalensis, honeysuckle. Hence they can help to eradicate the bacteria that cause infections. That’s one of the reasons why Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can effectively treat bacterial prostatitis.



Though antibiotics are commonly-used medicine for treating prostatitis, they are ineffective for most of patients with prostatitis since 90% of cases are without an infection. It’s improper to take antibiotic treatment if the disease is not caused by bacteria. It can’t cure the inflammation but cause side effects include liver and kidney damages. For patients who have no significant improvement by using antibiotics for bacterial prostatitis, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a better treatment option for it has no side effects like drug resistance and kidney damage. It can ensure a safer and more effective treatment.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is authorized by State Intellectual Property Office of China with the patent number 200910157894. You can click the link to check it: https://www.google.com/patents/CN101637592B. It has already cured many sufferers with prostatitis. Here is a successful case:



“My name is Tadas, from Lithuania. I’ve been diagnosed with chronic prostatitis for the last 4 years. I have tried all possible treatments include long-term antibiotics, Russian medication, physiotherapy but I got only temporary relief and antibiotic only destroy my gut flora. Then I searched for other treatment option and I found the Chinese diuretic and anti-inflammatory pill. I decided to give it a try. I felt little relief at the first month. Dr. Lee suggested me to keep a proper diet. After third months medication, my symptoms disappeared completely with good diet. To make sure 100% infection won’t return, I ordered one more month medication to prevent the relapse. I feel like a new man now, my sexual life is back to normal, no pain at all. I just would like to say big thank you to Dr. Lee.”



For more testimonials, you can click the link: http://prostatitisradicalcure.com/a/Testimonials/





