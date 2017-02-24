Kohana Coffee Unveils Brand New Web Platform

The Kohana Coffee Company, creator of the world’s only shelf-stable cold brew coffee, has launched a brand new web platform at www.kohanacoffee.com and unveiled a host of online changes that reinvent the gourmet roaster’s user experience.



The new platform serves up a unique marketing style and inviting appeal via a fresh, ultra-clean look whose light and airy feel reflects the brand’s unique Hawaiian origins. Visitors to the new site can now effortlessly explore its features, access original coffee-focused content, and enjoy a far more engaging digital encounter designed to encourage repeat visits and build strong consumer relationships.



Supporting the new design and its easy navigation are enhanced site searching capabilities and a new, more elegant e-commerce solution, which combine to deliver better access to Kohana products and a much more refined online ordering process.



“Our management goal for the new site was to really rebuild everything under the hood from the ground up so that our web presence performs on the same high level as our product lines and meets those same consumer expectations,” says company founder and CEO Victoria Lynden. “We took our inspiration from our coffee technologies themselves. There’s a lot going on behind our packaging that consumers never know is there. The processes that result in our products’ taste profiles are intentionally invisible. It’s the essence those technologies combine to create that leaves the impression and produces brand loyalty. You’ll never know why it tastes so good. You only know that it does. That’s the approach we took.”



About Kohana Coffee

Kohana Coffee is the world’s only manufacturer of shelf-stable cold-brewed coffee concentrate, which uses a proprietary process to maintain its fresh, rich flavor for up to a year without refrigeration. In addition to organic cold-brewed coffees, the company also sells ready-to-drink coffee beverages and responsibly sourced single-origin and blended whole coffee beans prepared to order using a unique Hawaiian slow-roast process. Based in Austin, Texas, Kohana was founded in 2007 by Victoria Lyndon, who stumbled across a roadside coffee stand serving the most extraordinary coffees she’d ever tasted while escaping a sudden downpour on the island of Oahu. The company is dedicated to bringing these slow-roasted island flavors to mainland coffee drinkers and to building a healthier, more sustainable, and more relaxed world in the process. Find them online at www.kohanacoffee.com.

