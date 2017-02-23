One of the Very First Online Casinos has a Slick New Look and an All New Instant Play Casino

“I’ve been playing at Intertops Casino for many years,” said one player. “When they told us they were changing things I thought, oh dear, I won’t be able to find anything now. But I was wrong -- the new website looks great and everything is actually easier to find now!”

Intertops Casino, one of the world’s very first online casinos, has just re-launched its website with a modern new look and an all new Instant Play casino. Its download casino, offering hundreds of real money online casino games from Realtime Gaming, has also been given the same new look.



The new instant play online casino requires no download or installation so players can be enjoying their favorite games in seconds. There are around 90 of the newest and best slots from RTG as well as dozens of video poker games and a complete selection of table games like Roulette, Blackjack Pai Gow and Baccarat.



The new website makes it easier to browse the growing game selection and to keep track of current bonus offers, like the introductory bonus for the new Megaquarium slot. Until February 28th, players can claim an introductory deposit bonus up to $900 that includes up to 77 free spins on the new game.



Players visiting Intertops’ new website on a smartphone or tablet are automatically re-directed to the special casino lobby for mobile devices. Mobile casino games, with their big buttons, are designed especially for the smaller screens of smartphones and tablets.



Intertops Casino Re-launch Bonus

100% up to $500 bonus

Coupon code: ALLNEW

no max. cash out

Valid until February 28, 2017



Intertops has been one of the most trusted online casinos for nearly 20 years and is known all over the world for its excellent customer service and generous casino bonus offers.

