Direct Edge Media Exceeds Client’s Print Quality Expectations with Fujifilm’s J Press 720S

The color consistency, cross-overs, gray builds, overall quality and repeatability of output from the J Press 720S are just amazing. It aligns perfectly with the higher expectations of our clients

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division announces the recent install of the J Press 720S at Direct Edge Media, an Orange County, California-based full service print media provider, specializing in digital and large format, for well-known clients across the country.

“We did our due diligence with extensive industry research before we made our decision to move forward with Fujifilm’s J Press 720S,” said Ryan Brueckner, CEO, Direct Edge Media.

“The J Press 720S has been a great addition to our offerings,” says Ryan Clark, President, Direct Edge Media. “We have a tremendous range of equipment, and the J Press 720S truly bridges the gap from our litho world.”

When Brueckner visited Fujifilm’s Chicago Technology Center for a personal demonstration of the J Press 720S, he ran many of his own files, to get an accurate understanding of this second generation press.

“We ran a number of challenging files, on various stocks. Honestly, I was blown away by the quality output,” said Brueckner. “There is nothing else like it on the market; this platform is second to none.”

With a 29.6-inch x 20.9 inch sheet and an output of 2,700 sheets per hour, Fujifilm’s second generation sheetfed J Press 720S is an ideal solution for printers like Direct Edge who are looking for a product that features the quality and robustness of an offset press, and the versatility to handle even the shortest of press runs.

The bottom line at Direct Edge is experiencing positive growth, and Brueckner and Clark agree that pertaining to color, ‘there’s nothing you can’t do with the J Press 720S.’

“The color consistency, cross-overs, gray builds, overall quality and repeatability of output from the J Press 720S are just amazing. It aligns perfectly with the higher expectations of our clients,” says Brueckner.

Direct Edge recently ran a press sheet print sample on the J Press 720S for one of their clients. Upon seeing the outstanding quality output, the client immediately revised their entire concept, including increasing the size, so it could be produced entirely on the J Press 720S.

“We were not surprised when they radically changed their strategy and design,” said Brueckner. “With regard to their extensive cross-overs, we knew the J Press 720S could effectively and efficiently handle their short-run job.”

“On the J Press 720S, the first sheet to the last are perfect, always,” says Clark. “We are migrating more and more jobs from offset to the J Press 720S.”

“One of our clients within the fashion industry distributes small-runs of seasonal catalogs,” adds Clark. “These short run jobs are challenging to produce on traditional offset presses. With the J Press 720S we’ve been able to capitalize on these types of projects cost-effectively, and that’s the sweet-spot for us.”

Continues Clark, “With its sheet size and quality, the J Press 720S does exactly what it’s supposed to do while meeting all of our expectations. The text quality, even at two-point, is exceptional. The J Press 720S is an elite machine.”

Direct Edge has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Fujifilm, and their line-up of innovative solutions over the years includes the Uvistar Pro-8, the Uvistar Hybrid 320, Onset Q40i with white, and flatbeds from the ever-popular Acuity Series.

“We are a Fujifilm house,” says Brueckner. “We have a deeply-rooted partnership. With regard to Fujifilm being an industry leader within innovation and technology, it’s definitely an organization we want to work with. There is not a company in this marketplace that can successfully support our range of offerings like Fujifilm can.”

To find out how Fujifilm Graphic Systems Division can help your business meet future challenges, improve quality and reduce costs, please visit: www.FujifilmInkjet.com.



To learn more about Direct Edge Media, please visit: www.DirectEdgeMedia.com.

Experience the J Press 720S install at Direct Edge Media here.

About FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division



For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com/northamerica, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. To receive news and information direct from Fujifilm via RSS, subscribe at www.fujifilmusa.com/rss.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is based in Valhalla, New York, and is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of fourteen directly owned subsidiary companies in the U.S. and Canada, and two in Latin America: Brazil and Colombia. The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical and other life science industries. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemical, and graphic arts products and services. For more information, please visit www.fujifilmusa.com.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including: healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com



###

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.



For Immediate Release

CONTACT:

William Rongey

Fujifilm

630.259.7286

wrongey@fujifilm.com

