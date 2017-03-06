Devoted Christian Aims To Teach Readers about Spiritual Circumcision

The Jews practice circumcision as a ceremony to mark the covenant between God and the patriarch Abraham. For them, it is a highly emotional and joyous recommitment to the Jewish faith. However, it’s only a circumcision of the flesh, and the ceremony is only restricted to males. For Timothy Walker, the Christian circumcision is of the heart and mind, and is available to all men and women who desire to come back in line with God’s Word.



Walker stays committed to his mission as a Christian: to proclaim God’s Word. Walker focuses on spiritual circumcision, and it was for this reason he wrote “Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind.” The book is geared towards Christians and spiritual-minded people who search for the Deeper Truths of the Bible, the perfect source and guide for spiritual circumcision. Walker presents his books not as a replacement of or alternative to the Bible but as an insight-filled complementary guide to a person’s journey towards spiritual circumcision.





“Spiritually Circumcise Your Heart & Mind”

Written by Timothy L. Walker

Published by AuthorHouse

Published Date: April 27, 2016

Paperback: $13.99



About the Author



Born on August 23, 1957 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, Mr. Timothy Walker has one sister and one brother. After graduating from Harrisonburg High School in 1976, Mr. Walker entered the Army and served 21 years of combined service in the Army & Army Reserves. He was a Sergeant First Class (E-7) when he got out, and married Carletta E. Strother in 1983. The couple had a son named Caleb R. Walker who was born in December 1990. In 1994, he surrendered his life to God (YHVH) because of his faith in Jesus Christ. He currently serves as a Lead Instrumentation Technician III for The County of Fairfax Wastewater Collection Division since May 2014.