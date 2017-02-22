Over 100 LAPD Officers and Employees from the Same Station File Worker Compensation Claims Due to Respiratory Concerns

Last month, the Los Angeles Times published a report about health concerns at one of the city’s police stations. According to the article, over 100 police officers and civilian employees have filed worker compensation claims due to concern about respiratory issues and unsanitary conditions.

Exposure to bird droppings, feathers and mold are a major issue for the officers and employees that work out of the facility. Exposure to high levels of mold in the air can lead to serious health concerns. Molds produce allergens, irritants, and in some cases, toxic substances known as mycotoxins. Some types of mold can also cause infections in people with a weakened or suppressed immune system.

For some, exposure to birds can trigger allergies. The allergens typically come from bird dander or even dust mites, which can collect in the feathers. There are also several diseases associated with exposure to birds that can infect people. These include cryptococcosis and histoplasmosis. People get cryptococcosis by breathing in contaminated dust or getting it in an open wound. In humans, symptoms resemble pneumonia and may include shortness of breath, coughing and fever. Skin infections can also occur. Histoplasmosis is a fungal disease that is spread to people when they breathe in dust from some bird or bat droppings.

“A lack of building maintenance and failing to respond to water damage or moisture issues in a timely manner can quickly result in indoor air quality issues,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “For people who suspect they may be breathing allergens or other airborne pollutants in their home, office or school, LA Testing offers comprehensive air analyses, sampling supplies, air monitoring equipment and test kits. If issues are discovered, corrective actions can then be implemented to resolve the problem.”

To learn more about indoor air quality testing or other environmental, occupational, health and safety issues, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794. For access to indoor environmental test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

