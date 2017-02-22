EMSL Radiochemistry Lab Receives State of Connecticut Certification

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its corporate headquarters located in Cinnaminson, New Jersey, is accredited by the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) Environmental Laboratory Certification Program (ELCP) for radiochemistry laboratory testing services. EMSL Cinnaminson can now test drinking water samples (SDWA) for Gross Alpha, Gross Beta, Radium-228, Radium-226, Tritium and Uranium samples from the state of Connecticut.

EMSL Cinnaminson can analyze SDWA for bacteria, physicals, minerals, nutrients, metals, residues, inorganic disinfection by-products, volatile organics and asbestos by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) under the DPH ELCP certification. For non-potable water / wastewater (CWA) samples, EMSL can test for bacteria, physicals, minerals, nutrients, metals, residues, demands, inorganic disinfection by-products, pesticides / polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), solvents, herbicides, organics and asbestos by TEM.

“Our corporate headquarters holds the most accreditations in EMSL’s network of laboratories,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “With over 100 certifications from different state, federal and other accrediting agencies, EMSL Cinnaminson is always working to maintain the most diverse and up-to-date accreditations to better serve our clients throughout the United States and Canada.”

The laboratory is also certified by the DPH ELCP for testing construction, renovation and demolition building materials for bulk asbestos fibers by polarized light microscopy (PLM) and transmission electron microscopy (TEM). The laboratory can test for solid waste / soil (RCRA).

EMSL Cinnaminson’s other accreditations include American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) approved for laboratory environmental lead (ELLAP), environmental microbiology (EMLAP) and industrial hygiene (IHLAP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation (CDC ELITE), National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA), Institut de recherche Robert-Sauvé en santé et en Sécurité du travail (IRSST) and more. For a complete list, please visit www.EMSL.com.

EMSL’s Cinnaminson is located at 220 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson, New Jersey and can be reached by calling 800-220-3675. For a complete list of EMSL’s laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit our website. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call the number above or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

