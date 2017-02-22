South Austin Locksmith Announces Enhanced Website Features To Improve User Experience On Mobile Devices For Online Service Requests

Due to an increase in customers using the internet to request services, South Austin Locksmith announces that new upgrades have been made to make the website more user-friendly. Now, the feature to request locksmith services online is more compatible with mobile devices. In addition, customers can now take advantage of special discount rates when using the online service request feature.

These new upgrades mean that when customers in South Austin require a locksmith, they can submit their request quickly from their mobile device. The request service form is accessible from smartphones, tablets, and computers. Customers are asked to provide information that includes their name, contact information, preferred method of contact and the service that is required. There is also an option to specify if an emergency locksmith is needed.

After providing a few details about the nature of the service needed, customers may choose from a variety of special rates such as discounts for new car keys and home rekey packages.

Management at South Austin Locksmith noted that; “We are extremely proud of these new updates that make it even easier for our customers to get in touch with us on the go. Our goal is to provide dependable locksmith services throughout South Austin and that is only possible when our website is easily accessible from any type of mobile device. We look forward to continuing to enhance our website as new technologies emerge.”

About the company: South Austin Locksmith provides residential, commercial, automotive and emergency locksmith services throughout the South Austin area. Mobile units are available 24-hours a day and licensed technicians are equipped with the latest tools and equipment to provide a complete range of locksmith services. More information is available at the company website: https://south-austin-locksmith.com/