Jordan Valve Releases Animated Video on their Mark 80 Self Operated Temperature Regulator

Jordan Valve, a division of Richards Industries, has released an animated video highlighting the operation and benefits of one of their self operated temperature regulators - The Mark 80 Series.

The Mark 80 Series provides accurate temperature control whether your manufacturing requirements include tank heating, steam tracing, heat exchangers, air drying, or regulated cooling.

Harry Woebkenberg, Richards’ Vice President of Marketing said: “The Mark 80 Temperature Regulator is the most robust, accurate and complete mechanical solution available in the market today. The video is new; the Mark 80 is not. We have many Mark 80s that have been in continuous service for twenty to thirty years or more. This animated video presents the operation of the Mark 80 in a clear and concise format.”

The Mark 80 provides high rangeability, and accurate mechanical temperature control. To view the animated Mark 80 video, click here.

Woebkenberg went on to say: “Everyone who has seen the Mark 80 video is duly impressed. It complements the Jordan Valve Sliding Gate video released a couple of years ago. This technology continues to be an effective tool for training and product promotion.”

Learn more about the Mark 80 here. For more information on other Jordan Valve products, please visit www.jordanvalve.com, or call 1-800-543-7311.

About Jordan Valve

Jordan Valve is a leading manufacturer of industrial regulators and control valves. In addition to their wide standard product range, Jordan Valve regularly provides unique, engineered solutions for a variety of demanding applications. The company is known for providing superior products and outstanding delivery performance.