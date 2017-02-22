South African Casino Player has R82,358 Winning Streak on Triple Twister Slot at Thunderbolt Casino

"We’ve seen lots of nice payouts on this game," said Alisa, the Casino Manager at Thunderbolt. "But I’ve never seen anyone rack up over R82,000 that quickly. That’s quite a happy hour!"

The popular Triple Twister online slot game has just provided a little afternoon delight to a regular player at South Africa’s Thunderbolt Casino. When Steph Z., 61, sat down to play some slots about 4:00 in the afternoon, he had no idea what would happen before dinner time. When he quit playing at about 5:00 he’d won R82,358.70 on Triple Twister.

Triple Twister is a popular game from RTG that’s available online for desktop and laptop computers and in Thunderbolt’s mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. It has a bonus round triggered by three or more Weather Vane scatter symbols. And its Win-win feature ensures everyone wins during those nine free spins. But it may be best known for its animated tornado – a Wild symbol that expands to fill its entire reel.

Thunderbolt Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming including the brand new Megaquarium slot. Megaquarium is a colourful game set in a tropical reef inhabited by happy Clown Fish. Bonus prizes get bigger and bigger as one bonus game leads to another and then to the ultimate Mega Bonus round.

Until the end of the month South African casino players can get 50 free spins on the new game and claim a generous introductory deposit bonus that includes 20 more free spins.

MEGAQUARIUM INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES

50 Free Spins

Coupon code: NEMO50

All players that have made a deposit in February are eligible for this free bonus.

200% up to R1000 + 20 Free Spins

Min. deposit R50

Coupon code: NEMO200

Bonuses are valid until February 28, 2017 only.

At South Africa’s Thunderbolt Casino, all games are played in Rands and customer service is available in both English and Afrikaans.

Watch a video of this online casino news on YouTube