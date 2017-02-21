Author and Granddaughter Teams Up in a One-of-a-Kind Book of Mysteries

The Mouse Detective Agency consists of fifteen tales of bravery and humor that children and young adults will come to love in every succeeding page.

Author and professional engineer Ray A. Jones gives a new face to animals, villains, and heroes. In his children’s book entitled The Mouse Detective Agency, illustrated by his nine-year-old daughter, Allison Fulghum, Ray A. Jones comes up with a mind-thrilling children’s book of fun and adventure.



A great lover of books and mysteries and a grandfather of a multitalented granddaughter, Ray A. Jones has built a magical place where animals live in harmony until greed eats away the good relationship between them. He employs wit with humor in the adventures of two unlikely heroes as they solve the mysteries behind every crime. The Mouse Detective Agency consists of fifteen tales of bravery and humor that children and young adults will come to love in every succeeding page.



Suzie, an Amazon customer, expresses her opinion of the book. “The lovable main characters solve problems that reflect a simpler time, and will worm their way into both your and your children’s hearts,” she praises. “I highly recommend this book for families to read together, or older children to read on their own.”



Catch The Mouse Detective Agency in selected online bookstores and start your sleuthing adventure.



The Mouse Detective Agency

Written by Ray A. Jones

About the Author



Ray A. Jones currently lives with his wife, Jane, in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. Their fondness for traveling has taken them to all fifty states and abroad. His granddaughter, Allison Fulghum, resides in Concord, North Carolina. Ray A. Jones works as a professional engineer and has already authored nine technical books focusing on electrical safety.

