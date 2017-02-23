Oasis Senior Advisors Brings Alzheimer Education to SWFL with Mobile VDT

“We felt that the Mobile Virtual Dementia Tour (MVDT) was an wonderful opportunity for a community outreach program. This program will help change the perception of aging in our area, especially those with Alzheimer’s. We hope to use our MVDT unit to help spread awareness and understanding about this terrible disease that is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S.” - Tim Evankovich, CEO Oasis Senior Advisors

Oasis Senior Advisors launched its very own Mobile Virtual Dementia Tour® unit at Autumn Leaves of Estero in October. A well attended event for the public and senior industry healthcare employees providing a simulated experience to recreate what it is like for someone living with dementia.

Since that launch, Oasis Senior Advisors has filled many requests from assisted living communities committed to the education and awareness of dementia.

Upcoming March Events:

March 3, 2017 12pm-5pm Solaris Senior Living North Naples

March 23, 2017 9am-3pm Juniper Village at Naples Assisted Living & Memory Care

The Virtual Dementia Tour is a scientifically proven method of building a greater understanding of dementia through the use of patented sensory tools and instruction. Created by P.K. Beville, M.S., an award-winning geriatric specialist and founder of Second Wind Dreams, this evidence-based program simulates changes associated with cognitive decline.

Oasis Senior Advisors partnered with Second Wind Dreams to provide a mobile simulation of the VDT to the public. The van will tour and host groups who want to experience what life is like for someone living with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

By helping people gain an understanding of what it is like for those who have dementia, it is hoped that others will become more patient and empathetic, and ultimately be in a better position to care for and interact with individuals living with Alzheimer’s.

Oasis Senior Advisors is a FREE, local, community-based referral placement service. We bring families and senior living communities together using a personal one-on-one approach. Our dedicated and compassionate Senior Living Advisors work with seniors and their family members to identify lifestyle preferences and health care needs, as well as location and financial considerations. Once suitable options have been identified, the Senior Living Advisor will schedule visits and tours while assisting throughout the entire process.

Oasis Senior Advisors specializes in educating and informing seniors and their family members on the distinctions and options pertaining to assisted living communities, Alzheimer’s care, retirement communities, skilled nursing homes, residential nursing homes, respite services, hospice and dementia care. Oasis Senior Advisors currently has locations in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, California, Colorado, Nebraska, North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Idaho, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio, Michigan, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Connecticut, Texas, Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania.