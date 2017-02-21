Guide for Playing the Keyboard Teaches How to Express Faith through Music

As a worship leader with over twenty-five years of piano teaching experience, Mrs. Aluoch uses her talent and skills to express her passion for her faith and to worship God. Knowing the importance of putting faith into action, she shares her expertise as a piano teacher to others in Worship Now.

Piano teacher and worship leader Esther Upham Aluoch offers a way to worship the Lord through music. Her book, Worship Now: Here’s How, is a complete guidebook for learning to play the keyboard through chord charts.

As a worship leader with over twenty-five years of piano teaching experience, Mrs. Aluoch uses her talent and skills to express her passion for her faith and to worship God. Knowing the importance of putting faith into action, she shares her expertise as a piano teacher to others in Worship Now. Those who are interested to learn how to play the keyboard will find easy-to-follow lessons starting from the basics to the more advanced. Interested learners can use this book for self-studying, group learning, or with a private tutor.

This book was featured in the 2017 Tucson Festival of Books from March 11 to 12 at the University of Arizona Campus.





Worship Now: Here’s How

Written by Esther J. Upham

Spiral-bound | $24.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com and other online book retailers.

About the Author

Esther Upham Aluoch earned her bachelor of music in piano pedagogy and master of music in accompanying at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She has served as a teacher for over twenty-five years privately, and in several colleges, including Indiana University South Bend and the University of Notre Dame. For seven years, Esther has also served as a worship leader at a house of prayer in the Holy Land. She has composed an oratorio for choir and orchestra, entitled Love Revealed, which premiered in the fall of 2010 in Jerusalem.

