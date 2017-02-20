Book Calls for Connection with Biblical God

“This book is a product of my personal testimony, and is a synthesis of psychology, spirituality, and theology. It is a mixture of knowledge and insight, which I have gathered over the years; insight that came at unexpected times and circumstances,”

Hidden Treasure is Peter Aiello’s take on how modern Christianity has drifted far from Biblical spirituality.

The book explains the Biblical method on how to forge a relationship with the transcendent God of the Bible, along with supporting theology. The author noted that many people had abandoned Christianity in favor of Eastern religions due to their need for inner peace and strength in their lives. This is because modern Christianity lacks emphasis on the Spirit of Christ and the fruit of the Spirit for inner transformation. Aiello points this out as a cause of the change.

Hidden Treasure is a great book for guiding one’s self into the Biblical path for inner peace and strength, letting readers form a true relationship with God.

The book was featured at the Tucson Festival of Books 2017. The event was held at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 11 to 12.

Hidden Treasure

Biblical Higher Power Spirituality

Written by Peter Aiello

Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers. Free download is available at www.HiddenTreasure.website.

About the Author

Peter Aiello has been a practitioner of celibacy ever since he turned thirty-one. Although he was born and raised a Catholic, he later became involved with Eastern philosophy. A few years after that, he found his present path through instruction directly from the Bible. This is how he was able to find the strength to deal with his own human weakness.