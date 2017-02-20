Poetry Book Imparts Important Life Lessons

The book contains poems that were personally written by the author herself during three different stages in her life: her teenage years, her first marriage, and her second marriage. The poems in each section reflect the period they were written in.

Everyone has their fair share of highs and lows. Whether good or bad, every experience is a lesson. Lauri Halterman’s Alaurilee: Rhymes of a Random Soul lets readers feel a myriad of emotions through its personal pieces.

The book contains poems that were personally written by the author herself during three different stages in her life: her teenage years, her first marriage, and her second marriage. The poems in each section reflect the period they were written in. The poetry written during her teenage years contain slivers of hope and idealism, reflective of youthful feelings. Poems that were conceived during her first marriage revolved around the themes of self-exploration, relationships, and home life. Each heartfelt piece is inspiring and relatable.

The book was featured at the Tucson Festival of Books 2017. The event was held at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 11 to 12.





Lauri Halterman started working on Alaurilee: Rhymes of a Random Soul after the passing of her father back in 2009. The author does her best to help out people suffering from life-threatening diseases. She had previously worked in the fields of customer service and accounting.