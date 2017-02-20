Successful Woman Empowers Readers to Love Their Life

It is without a doubt that Ana Weber is leading an exceptional life. Through her personal experiences, Ana writes her book, Passion, Spirit, Purpose, where she details simple yet effective ways that encourage readers to love their life, give importance to their choices, and build the life they desire.

The book introduces the DOXA method, which Ana developed, a formula to success that focuses on taking full control of one’s life. It also contains easy-to-follow tools that promote optimism and passion. It offers realistic ways to transform challenges into possibilities, to use stress to your advantage, to take action, to activate the law of attraction, to let go of the past and be in the now, and most importantly, to look forward to a bright future ahead.

Passion, Spirit, Purpose was featured in LitFire’s booth during the Tucson Festival of Books. The event was held at the University of Arizona from March 11 to 12, 2017.





Passion Spirit Purpose

3 Formulas to Introduce the DOXA Method to Empower You to Love Your Life

Written by Ana Weber

Paperback | $13.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.

About the Author

Ana Weber is a business rainmaker, best-selling author, speaker, leadership coach, relationship expert, and philanthropist. She is the founder of the DOXA Method and of 360 Degrees of Success course on www.udemy.com. Since 2005, Ana has published seventeen nonfiction books about personal improvement, personal happiness, and more.