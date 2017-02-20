Spiritual Book Encourages Resiliency

When Sorrows Come My Way, I Look Up and Forge Forward: Recovery from Pains and Sorrows Written by Mardria Williams

Grief is a universal experience. Every person knows the feeling of having to deal with loss. Mardria Williams’s When Sorrows Come My Way, I Look Up and Forge Forward is a reflective piece that can help readers bounce back from sorrowful circumstances.

The helpful book contains insights that can help readers cope with whatever storm life hits them with. It aims to guide anyone on a safe emotional journey while grieving. Although the pain and sadness that usually accompanies it makes it a bit harder to bear, the book teaches that moving forward isn’t impossible.

In a review on Amazon, reader Cheryl Cook described the book as a “powerfully honest testimony that speaks to the restorative, redeeming and reconciling God who moves and acts in the midst of our dry, sorrow-filled seasons of life.” She even found the author to have “an authentic voice, one that is relevant and timely for 21st century people of faith.”

When Sorrows Come My Way, I Look Up and Forge Forward was showcased at the Tucson Festival of Books 2017. The event was held at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. LitFire Publishing displayed the book from March 11 to 12.





When Sorrows Come My Way, I Look Up and Forge Forward: Recovery from Pains and Sorrows

Written by Mardria Williams

About the Author

Mardria Williams is a mother of two sons. The author currently lives in Tucson, Arizona.