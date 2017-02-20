New York Building Science Consultants Identify and Mitigate Indoor Asthma Triggers

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 11 children have asthma and 1 in 12 adults have the condition. The chronic disease results in billions of dollars in annual medical costs, and approximately 25 million missed days of work and school. The CDC states that four thousand people die from asthma-related causes and it is a contributing factor in another 7,000 deaths every year.



To control asthma, many people take medicines and can try to avoid the triggers that can cause an attack. In homes, offices, and schools, asthmatics are advised to identify and remove triggers from their indoor environment that can cause an attack or make their asthma worse. Common asthma triggers include:



Mold - Breathing mold can trigger an asthma attack. Homes and buildings with high humidity levels or that have suffered from water damage may contain high levels of mold.

Dust Mites - Dust mites are tiny bugs that are found in most homes. To prevent an asthma attack, frequently wash bedding on the hottest water setting.

Cockroaches – These insects and their droppings can trigger an asthma attack. Eliminate cockroaches by removing as many water and food sources as possible.

Pets - Furry pets can trigger an asthma attack. Keep pets out of bedrooms, bathe pets each week when possible, and vacuum regularly.

Smoke – Exposure to smoke can trigger asthma.

Outdoor Pollution - Outdoor air pollution from factories, vehicles, and other sources can trigger an asthma attack.

Other Triggers - Infections linked to influenza, colds, and respiratory viruses can trigger an asthma attack. Sinus infections, allergies, breathing in certain chemicals, and acid reflux are also potential triggers. Even physical exercise; some medicines; weather conditions; breathing in cold, dry air; and some foods, food additives, and fragrances can act as an asthma trigger.



"For anyone who suffers from asthma, understanding what is in their indoor environment and the air they breathe is essential for controlling the condition," said Michael Berrevoets, President, VOETS, LLC. "Our indoor environmental quality professionals are regularly called upon in New York City and across the tri-state region to test and monitor all types of buildings for potential asthma triggers. These services can be instrumental for identifying, eliminating, and mitigating asthma triggers."



