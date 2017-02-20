Attorney Michael Sheridan Publishes Literature in the Bankruptcy Field

Minneapolis, MN: Bankruptcy Attorney Michael Sheridan of the Atlas Law Firm is proud to announce that he has released his first published book on surviving the bankruptcy process in December of 2016. The book is titled “Secrets of Bankruptcy Survival in Minnesota: Info That May Help You Understand the Bankruptcy Process, Make a Fresh Start, and Rebuild Your Credit Fast,” and combines the years of expertise that Attorney Sheridan maintains as an experienced Bankruptcy attorney into a single book.

The literature provides its audience with a body of practical information and tips for each stage of the different bankruptcy filing processes, as well as for steps to take afterwards. “Secrets of Bankruptcy Survival in Minnesota” answers many of the top questions that may come to mind for an individual going through the potential uncertainties of a bankruptcy case, and has been coined a “must read” for anyone who is thinking about filing such a case.

Attorney Sheridan commented on what he hopes for readers to gain through his book, and reported, “I hope people who are considering bankruptcy will learn that bankruptcy is a valid option for relief from over-burdensome debts. I want people to understand that the myths about bankruptcy are not true. Bankruptcy is about helping people get back on their feet, not punishing them.” Since the Minnesota based BK attorney sympathizes with his clients and potential clients, he also wanted to remind readers that, “Understand from the outset that the people who file bankruptcy are not necessarily irresponsible or bad people. Most people pay their debts and then something happens that prevents them from being able to continue to pay the debts and also meet necessary living expenses… I don’t help people who run up their credit cards buying things they can’t afford and then simply walk away from the debt because they never intended to pay it back anyway. I help people who used debt responsibly and intended to pay it back, but now find themselves in a position where they’re caught between paying off the debt and paying necessary expenses. Bankruptcy is there to help you if you need it and you’re not a terrible person if you need that help.”

If you are facing the uncertainty of a potential bankruptcy filing, picking up a copy of “Secrets of Bankruptcy Survival in Minnesota: Info That May Help You Understand the Bankruptcy Process, Make a Fresh Start, and Rebuild Your Credit Fast” may prove worthwhile. The book is accessible as a free downloadable e-book on The Atlas Law Firm’s website at www.atlasbankruptcy.com

