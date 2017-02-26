“Timing Is Almost Everything,” An Amazon Bestseller For Software Executives Last Day for Free Download on Amazon (February 26, 2017)

The book is a joy to read. Rooted in the real world, it delivers its gems of insights with dry humor and laser-guided accuracy. Highly recommended for any leader who wants to feel comfortable again with their IT processes.

Roland Racko is giving you your last chance to download his book “Timing Is Almost Everything: 12 Steps to Executive Success in Software Management” for free.

The simple questions forming the contents of this book have helped hundreds of startup entrepreneurs and senior executives overcome the complexity and difficulties of today software projects by giving them practical tactics to understand and get the very best software success from their teams.

Roland has more than 40 years of experience in helping senior executives and has helped his clients find shortcuts to software success just by implementing the ideas he has laid out in this book that you can now download for free.

“Timing Is Almost Everything” is available for download on Amazon for one last day (February 26, 2017 at https://www.amazon.com/Timing-Almost-Everything-Executive-Management-ebook/dp/B01LG8874A. “Timing Is Almost Everything” is rated at 5.0 by those who have purchased the book and has reached hot new release seller status in multiple categories on Amazon. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:

“Racko has been in the business for a long time, and it really shows. His recommendations aren’t troubled with the latest fads and are rather fashion prone industry. Nor do they descend into the weeds on technology issues that so many engineers obsess over. Rather he focuses on practices and people showing how to assess the health of an organization software development assets, and to ensure that the software operation is firing on all cylinders. Using what Racko teaches, readers can avoid burned-out developers and redirect wasted motion into generating business value. Given how many companies badly need the help, that can be a serious competitive advantage.” – Rick Wayne

“Mr. Racko will teach you how to ask the right questions in the right way and at the right time to yield maximum results for no other end goal but the growth and success of your technology company. Avoiding having to re-create the wheel. Know how to develop and recycle successful techniques and strategies and learn from mistakes before they are made. Remove the wall between management and software designed to permit cooperative synergies among different skill sets. The genius of this book is how short and yet dense it is, written in layers like a classic novel. Each time you read it – you will both reread and turn to sections of it again and again as you discover how it answers real-life questions as they arise in your endeavor – you will learn something new. Buy and read this book now do it before the competition does, or do it so you can recommend it to someone you want to succeed.” – L. Oh

About the Author: Roland Racko is an author, lecturer, instructor and veteran international IT consultant with a career spanning over 40 years. Roland has personally helped hundreds of software teams manage software success in Sweden, Germany, East Africa,Taiwan, Canada and Fortune 100 companies in the United States.

Currently Roland helps startup entrepreneurs and senior executives grappling with new technologies and implementing SEMAT Essence. One of his primary skills is ferreting out the issue behind a given apparent problem, and helping teams and executives understand in novel and useful ways what stops them from having the success they desire, and then leading them to take the necessary positive action steps. You can find more information about Roland at www.timingisalmosteverything.com.