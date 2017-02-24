“Timing Is Almost Everything,” An Amazon Bestseller for Free for the Next Three Days (February 24, 2017 – February 26, 2017 )

Buy and read this book now. Do it before the competition does, or do it so that you can recommend it to someone you want to succeed.

Roland Racko is giving you a few more days to download his book “Timing Is Almost Everything: 12 Steps to Executive Success in Software Management” for free.

The contents of this book has helped hundreds of startup entrepreneurs and senior executives overcome the complexity and difficulties of today’s software projects by giving them practical solutions to understand and get the very best success from their teams.

Roland has more than 40 years of experience in helping senior executives and has helped his clients find shortcuts to software success just by implementing the ideas he has laid out in this book that you can now download for free.

“Timing Is Almost Everything” will be free and available for download on Amazon for three days (February 24, 2017 through February 26, 2017 at https://www.amazon.com/Timing-Almost-Everything-Executive-Management-ebook/dp/B01LG8874A . “Timing Is Almost” Everything is rated at 5.0 by those who have purchased the book and has reached hot new release seller status in multiple categories on Amazon. Here’s what some of the reviewers have said:

“The book gave me a lot to think about. In ‘Timing Is Almost Everything,’ technology plays an important part of the book, but for anyone thinking about reading it, you should drop any expectations of being bombarded with buzzwords and geek speak. The author, Roland Racko has prepared a down to earth approach for leaders who genuinely seek self-improvement and want to create an effective, stable, and mature development team. Be prepared to challenge yourself and your team, but also be prepared for stronger confidence in what your team can achieve.” – J. Kurtz

“This is an easy to read book that captures the personal wisdom of Mr. Racko’s 40+ years of consulting experience. It is a book about managing software development projects – not by mandating a set of prepackaged solutions – but by utilizing a ‘management by query’ style to aid timing your management actions for optimum effect…What I particularly like about the book is Chapter 4 where Mr. Racko demonstrates how any manager – regardless of their level of technical expertise – can figure out where a team is now and influence where they need to head next by asking a series of plain language questions that move beyond what most managers are asking today.” – Paul E McMahon – VP SEMAT

For More Information: For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Roland Racko, author, at 212.254.2393 or email at RolandRacko@timingisalmosteverything.com

About the Author: Roland Racko is an author, lecturer, instructor and veteran international IT consultant with a career spanning over 40 years. Roland has personally helped hundreds of software teams manage software success in Sweden, Germany, East Africa,Taiwan, Canada and Fortune 100 companies in the United States.

Currently Roland helps startup entrepreneurs and senior executives grappling with new technologies and implementing SEMAT Essence . One of his primary skills is ferreting out the issue behind a given apparent problem, and helping teams and executives understand in novel and useful ways what stops them from having the success they desire, and then leading them to take the necessary positive action steps. You can find more information about Roland at www.timingisalmosteverything.com.