Author Encourages Readers to Live Life the Healthy Way

Christine Andrew guides the readers of what God’s Word reveals about the food we eat and the beverages we drink. The book reminds readers of the responsibility God entails us to take care of the bodies with which he has entrusted.

Do you know if what you are eating is truly healthy? Is it nourishing for your body? If the answer is negative, then this is just the right book for you.

Over time, food has taken a noticeable transformation, which results to serious health problems. In Food Isn’t What It Used to Be, Christine Andrew guides the readers of what God’s Word reveals about the food we eat and the beverages we drink. The book reminds readers of the responsibility God entails us to take care of the bodies with which he has entrusted.

“This book is so informative and well written. It is an easy read and explains what has happened to our food over the past several years. If you want to be healthy, look at food in the right way,” says Amazon reader, Velda Milani.

Be healthy; be smart. Food Isn’t What It Used to Be is now available in selected retail bookstores.





Food Isn’t What It Used to Be

Written by Christine Andrew

Paperback | $15.99

Hardcover| $23.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Christine Andrew has spent twenty-five years in the field of education. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music therapy. After earning her diploma in nutrition consultation from the Huntington College of Health Sciences in 2006, she continued her education in the healthcare field. She received her certification in functional diagnostic medicine in 2010 and retired from teaching. Since then, she has prospered in her business as a nutrition consultant and regularly contributes health information for Vacaville Magazine. She currently operates her own business—Center for Holistic Health, Nutrition & Vacaville Thermography, Inc.