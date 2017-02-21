“Timing Is Almost Everything,” An Entrepreneur’s Software Success Map, Will Be Free to Download Tomorrow (February 22, 2017)

The book is a joy to read. Rooted in the real world, it delivers its gems of insights with dry humor and laser-guided accuracy. Highly recommended for any leader who wants to feel comfortable again with their IT processes.

"Timing Is Almost Everything" is rated at 5.0 by those who have purchased the book and has reached hot new release seller status in multiple categories on Amazon. Here's what some of the reviewers have said:

Capers Jones, Vice President and CTO Namcook Analytics: “Roland Racko’s new book is aimed at software executives who have been unhappy about past software results in their companies…the book uses an interesting combination of specific questions that executives should ask combined with a useful set of graphic displays that show progress as a project unfolds. Questions are aimed at accomplishing certain important goals for software projects… Overall, I would say that Roland Racko’s new book will go far in increasing the success rates of important software projects and lowering the alarmingly high odds of software failure, delays, and cost overruns.”

“‘Timing Is Almost Everything’ is focused and clearly written. It’s a genuinely practical guidebook, and that in itself makes it unique and useful. Racko doesn’t waste, as so many business books do, hundreds of pages describing a well-understood problem before explaining a solution. He dives right in, describing a clear framework in plain language to immediately assess technical teams and project progress. This structure can help non-technical leaders to go beyond mere evaluation and actually influence the direction of projects to more positive outcomes. The book includes some simple but important questions executives need to ask and makes clear what the answers to those questions can tell them. Among a flood of self-help business books, I think that ‘Timing Is Almost Everything’ stands apart. It will be a difference maker for anyone expected to delivery complex technology successfully.” – Robert DelRossi

“Well written book that is bound to be helpful IF he can get the correct people to read it. While this was written for the senior, non-IT executive, there are many IT senior executives (and soon to be senior IT executives) who can benefit from this book. The most intriguing part, to me, was the proposed questions. These obviously show both a deep understanding of the subject matter but also an understanding of how the IT ‘service’ should fit in with the remainder of the business. Questions to IT employees about an IT product but without any IT buzzwords - brilliant.” - R White

About the Author: Roland Racko is an author, lecturer, instructor and veteran international IT consultant with a career spanning over 40 years. Roland has personally helped hundreds of software teams manage software success in Sweden, Germany, East Africa,Taiwan, Canada and Fortune 100 companies in the United States.

Currently Roland helps startup entrepreneurs and senior executives grappling with new technologies and implementing SEMAT Essence. One of his primary skills is ferreting out the issue behind a given apparent problem, and helping teams and executives understand in novel and useful ways what stops them from having the success they desire, and then leading them to take the necessary positive action steps. You can find more information about Roland at www.timingisalmosteverything.com.