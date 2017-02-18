Awe-Inspiring Best Seller, “Punk Azz Cancer How Dare You!” Receives Standing Ovation. Free For Only Five Days.

In “Punk Azz Cancer, How Dare You!” Award-winning entrepreneur, author, speaker, and coach Brianne Joseph shares her heartwarming and inspirational story of personal triumph over breast cancer. She outlines her journey from depression to ultimately turning her pain into power as a guide for others to reclaim their power as well. In this refreshingly spirited book, audiences are sure to drink up her words of hope, wisdom, spunk, and attitude.

This insightful and well written book inspires not only cancer survivors, but anyone who battles life’s challenges, large and small. Her story illustrates her own powerful spirit, the importance of support from family and friends, and how the combination can make miracles happen.

This book is an emotional joy ride that is funny yet inspiring, sassy yet empowering. Readers will learn the exact steps to take to reclaim their power and become resilient in the face of great adversity.

“I literally applauded Brianne Joseph after reading this book. She describes her journey with such passion that I finished it in one sitting. I cried, laughed and felt empowered by her courageous ability to share the most intimate details of her fight with breast cancer. If you are facing cancer or any other overwhelming circumstances in your life, her words will not only empower you but give you wings to soar. Five stars and a standing ovation for “Punk Azz Cancer” Cheers to this new up and coming author!” - Jenna Bordeaux

“If you are looking for motivation to conquer anything, THIS IS IT! GIVE IT AS A HEALTHY GIVE TO ONE IN NEED. Read it repeatedly for inspiration.” BobbyC99

“Beautifully written. Thank you to Brianne Joseph for allowing us to see into her very soul as she describes her journey with breast cancer. It is inspiring and empowering.”- SharonS.

About the Author: Brianne “Sly Fox” Joseph, a married mother of two toddlers, is the award-winning, nationally recognized Owner and Head Investigator at Sly Fox Investigations- a six figure all female Private Investigation Agency, and former Region II Director of The Louisiana Private Investigators Association. Brianne is also the Owner of Punk Azz Cancer- a breast cancer empowerment brand. She has been a licensed Private Investigator in the State of Louisiana for 11 years. As a success coach for women entrepreneurs, Brianne teaches her students how to develop fearless mindsets and profitable business systems. She is the contributing author to entrepreneurial book ’Reach Your Greatness’ and author to ’Punk Azz Cancer, How Dare You!’. Brianne has been featured in several local and national publications, as well as several radio shows.