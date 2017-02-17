Finding Food Treasure along the Course of Great Culinary Adventure

Chef Wolfgang Hanau, a world class Chef, shares his fun and delicious adventure as he reveals his recipes to home cooks and aspiring young chefs alike. Enjoying the camelback rides in the deserts of Sahara, cruising on luxury ocean liners, and basking in the heat of culinary escapades,he uses his life’s passion as his primary ingredient in all of his recipes in all of 26 countries which he visited. Anything but ordinary, his dishes boasts French, Bavarian, Swiss, and many varieties of culture and place that he has put his apron on.



Chef Wolfgang Hanau proves to the readers how traveling has revealed to him life’s riches not only to the human stomach but also, and most especially, to the human heart. He will make you laugh and cry, and laugh again in his memoir/recipe book.



Follow the delicious scents of Chef Wolfgang’s recipes as you traverse from continent to continent. Grab a copy now of My Travel Adventures and Secret Recipes: Culinary Adventures with Secret Recipes, and let this legend be brought straight to your kitchen.





My Travel Adventures and Secret Recipes: Culinary Adventures with Secret Recipes

Written by Chef Wolfgang Hanau

Kindle – E-book| $3.99

Hardcover | $43.95

Paperback | $33.95

Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, www.iuniverse.com



About the Author

Chef Wolfgang Hanau was born in Bavaria, “Land of the Sound of Music”, one of Europe’s breathtaking countries. He earned his bachelor’s degree in culinary arts from the Culinary Institute in Munich. His profession took him to different places, including Switzerland, Paris, London Bermuda and Casa Blanca. He has applied his skills in many popular hotels and resorts. He currently lives in West Palm Beach, Florida, with his wife, Diana.

