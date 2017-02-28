PARETCON: A Conference on Programmatic Advertising, Marketing Automation & Retargeting to be held in Los Angeles on June 2, 2017
New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the PARETCON Conference ( http://paretcon.com ) on programmatic advertising, marketing automation and retargeting methods.
PARETCON will be on June 2, 2017 at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA.
As an advanced business and networking event for online and mobile marketing professionals, PARETCON focuses on methods of programmatic media buying, marketing automation, retargeting, behavioral remarketing, analytics, cross channel advertising, UX and improving conversion rates.
Registration can be found at: http://paretcon.com/register-la-2017.php
Video from the previous event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ZVuFZDFwmI
For more information, please visit the website http://www.paretcon.com or contact:
Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.
Marketing and Logistics Representative
Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744
E-mail: info-20@paretcon.com
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.
