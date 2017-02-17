Special Materials Company Growth is Reason for Expansion

Special Materials Company’s continued growth in sales has fueled the need to open a new chemical distribution center in Pageland, SC. The new 80,000 square feet distribution hub will free up space in the production and tolling services plant, Special Materials Company Industrial Services, located 20 miles south in Kershaw, SC and provide getting products to market in a secure, reliable and speedy fashion.

“The Pageland distribution center is an important investment for us. This is for our customers, to serve them better,” said Kevin Huber, Founder and Executive Vice President for Special Materials Company. “It is a direct result of our continued commitment to provide a competitive advantage to customers and deploy our supply chain activities from our strategic southeast location”.

According to Jeff Walling, Director of Operations at Special Materials Company, the new Pageland distribution center will provide additional storage capacity and offer value-added services such as transportation, cross-docking, order-fulfillment, labeling and packaging along with other services necessary to complete the order cycle. “We’re continuing to invest in the southeast and looking forward to this expansion in our continued growth”, Jeff said.



