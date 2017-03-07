Book Puts Authenticity of Christianity into Question

Studies and even news reports confirm that a great number of people have left church. Dentist Kirby Clendenon was one of them. A former Seventh-day Adventist and Evangelical, Clendenon started to doubt the Christian faith when he pondered the absurdity of his former denominations both claiming to follow the Bible despite having different teachings and practices. It troubled him so much that he went into self-study for years. “Surrender of Sovereignty” is not only the result of painstaking research but also the fruit of the “journey toward enlightenment and understanding.”

“Surrender of Sovereignty” is recommended for Christians across all denominations who want to investigate their faith critically. The book will be selling at the 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase, which will be held on March 14-16, 2017.

“Surrender of Sovereignty: How man contrived religion and subordinated himself to it”

Written by Kirby Clendenon

Published by Wheatmark

Published date: August 4, 2010

Paperback price: $15.95

About the Author

Kirby Clendenon is a practicing dentist in Caldwell, Idaho. He is married to Judy (Battin) Clendenon, and they have two sons, Zachary and Jacob. He enjoys practicing Dentistry and has done so for forty-three years. He has a unique view of religion because he was a Seventh-day Adventist until he was forty-five years old. He then changed religion and began attending a charismatic Word of Faith church for the next eight years. These two experiences for him were as different as night and day. And yet, both churches claimed to believe the same Bible. Having become friends with members of both of these religious faiths, he became conflicted about why such different views and beliefs could come from the same scriptural authority. With a deep interest in history and motivated to get to the heart of this unsatisfying dilemma, they set out to discover their own truth. Concluding that the Bible is not the infallible “Word of God,” Kirby and Judy eventually left Christianity altogether.