Hailstorm Damages School Causing Water Damage and Possible Mold and Asbestos Concerns

Last month, The Jackson Sun published a report about a destructive hailstorm that caused widespread damage to a pre-kindergarten center in Tennessee. According to the article, the storm caused extensive roof damage during the holiday break which went unnoticed for several days. During this time, water damage spread throughout the building.

Parents learned of the situation just a day before the school was to reopen after the holiday break. The presence of water damage for more than 48 hours indoors, without being properly remediated, can often lead to concerns over the growth of mold. Exposure to elevated levels of mold can cause allergies, act as a respiratory irritant and trigger asthma in some people with the condition.

In addition to concerns over mold growing on wet building materials, furnishing and school supplies, the article states that tests would also be conducted to determine if the property damage has caused asbestos exposure hazards. Much of the building was constructed in 1966 when the use of asbestos-containing products and materials were common. These materials can become friable over time, and if disturbed during cleanup, demolition or remodeling activities, could become a health hazard. Another concern for older properties is the potential presence of lead-based paints which could also become airborne when disturbed.

“While hailstorms may be more common in the United States during the summer months, the damage caused in Tennessee this winter is a reminder that this type of destruction can happen year round,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “After a significant storm of any type occurs, property owners and tenants should always check for signs of damage and water infiltration in and around their homes, schools and businesses.”

Those who suspect they may have indoor environmental issues due to a hailstorm, flooding event or from other types of property damage can turn to EMSL Analytical. They offer indoor environmental testing services, sampling supplies and easy-to-use test kits to identify mold, asbestos, lead and other exposure concerns. EMSL has also sponsored a video about hailstorms, property damage and indoor environmental concerns that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jpxPvwJsQmU.

To learn more about indoor environmental testing services or other occupational, health and safety services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com . To view the complete line of indoor environmental test kits visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

