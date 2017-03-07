Have Second Thoughts About Teaching Career? Read This Teacher’s Memoir

How many people would take up a teaching job today? How many high school students would pursue teacher education in college? Only a few probably would do due to the popularity of computer information technology as a career. Those who consider becoming a teacher might switch for a more lucrative degree or career.



But it is not dead a dream to become a teacher. It is a career choice that one should not make on a whim. It is a journey. Learn it from Joe Gilliland, author of “A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir.”



An alumnus of University of Texas in Austin and Arizona State University, Gilliland never planned to become a teacher, but his time in university led him to love teaching – and consider it as a career. A three year teaching stint in Japan gave him the idea to specialize in English as his academic field.



Teaching aspirants, if in doubt about their career or degree choice, should read “A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir” for inspiration and strength. The life of Gilliland should remind them that teaching is a career choice with years in the making.



“A Teacher’s Tale: A Memoir”

Written by Joe Gilliland

Published by iUniverse

Published date: March 5, 2015

Paperback price: $28.03



About the Author

Joe Gilliland earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology and a Master’s Degree in English from the University of Texas, Austin, and then later earned a doctorate in English from Arizona State University. Gilliland has been an educator for more than 50 years, the majority of that time spent at the community college and university level where he believes the “real teaching happens.” Gilliland is now retired and currently resides in Bisbee, Arizona, with his wife, Bettie.