EMSL Cinnaminson, NJ Now Certified in Colorado for Lead in Drinking Water

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is pleased to announce that its corporate headquarters laboratory located in Cinnaminson, New Jersey is now certified by the State of Colorado Laboratory Services Division for testing lead in drinking water by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) method 200.8 per the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA).

The most common way that lead gets into water is through the corrosion of pipes, according to the Drinking Water Research Foundation (DWRF). Lead can be introduced into water when the water sits too long in leaded pipes, which can then unknowingly be consumed. Since lead in drinking water cannot be detected through scent, sight or taste, the only way to confirm its presence is through proper analysis.

“EMSL is continuously working to earn new certifications in order to help clients with different state-specific requirements,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Our Cinnaminson Environmental Chemistry Department continues to expand its instrumentation and testing capabilities to better serve our clients. The laboratory was already accredited by the State of Colorado for asbestos in drinking water and added this new testing parameter to help identify potentially toxic materials in drinking water samples.”

EMSL Cinnaminson is the largest laboratory in the company’s network and maintains over 100 accreditations from different state, federal and other accrediting agencies. Some of the laboratory’s accreditations are from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) and more. Visit www.EMSL.com to see a list of our qualifications and state-specific accreditations.

EMSL also offers a FHA / VA Water Test Kit that can identify lead, total coliforms, E. coli, nitrate, nitrite and turbidity in drinking water. The BasicPlus Kit also tests for iron, manganese and pH. For more information, please visit www.WaterTestKitEMSL.com.

EMSL’s corporate headquarters is located at 200 Route 130 North in Cinnaminson, New Jersey. For more information about EMSL’s testing services and sampling supplies, please visit our website or contact our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

