Grande Vegas Casino Gives 50 Free Spins on New ‘Megaquarium’ Tropical Reef Slot from RTG

Grande Vegas Casino is giving players up to $150 bonus cash and 50 free spins to try the colorful new Megaquarium slot from Realtime Gaming. All the happy little Nemo fish in Megaquarium are sure to put a smile on players’ faces. So will its progressive three-stage bonus rounds that award free spins and up to 100X prize multipliers.



“Megaquarium is a tropical treat with bonus games that can give sweet payouts,” said Grande Vegas manager Robert Miller. “The Free Games symbol can trigger up to 7 free games. Prizes are doubled during free spins -- then on the very last free spin they can be up to 100X!”



The right reel is always Wild in Bonus Games. Bonus Games can trigger Super Games with 5X payouts and Mega Game symbols during that round of free spins starts a Mega Bonus Round where two reels are always Wild.



The new underwater adventure is now in the download, instant-play and mobile casino.



MEGAQUARIUM INTRODUCTORY BONUSES



25 Free Spins

Coupon code: CLOWNFISH

No deposit required.

150% Deposit Bonus up to $150

Includes 50 Free Spins

Coupon code: CLOWNFISH150



Both bonuses are available until February 28, 2017 only.



