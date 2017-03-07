Retired Trial Lawyer Pens Action Thriller about Sex Trafficking

Retired Texas trial lawyer Louis E. McCarter released his 4th novel, a follow-up to his 2013 published work Vendetta. The Judge is an action thriller, involving sex trafficking, released a year ago by the self-publishing firm iUniverse.

Contest judge, 24th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards, referring to Vendetta and The Judge wrote, “Frankly you owned this category this year. You know how to start a book with a bang. You have a great set-up here and that gets the reader turning the pages from the first page on. The characters are multi-faceted for an action/thriller book, and I found myself recognizing traits of the characters from real life, which is always a testament to the ability of the author.”

As in Vendetta, The Judge takes place in Houston except for a perilous journey deep into Mexico. The thriller involves Matthew Tucker, a U.S. District Judge and former Navy SEAL, in whose court landed a criminal case alleging sex trafficking, money laundering, and harbouring illegal immigrants. The story starts one morning when the judge finds an envelope, containing a death threat, tucked under the windshield wiper of his car.



The action in The Judge slowly builds up from events around Lucy, the daughter of Tucker’s long-time live-in housekeeper, who was involved in a car accident that left a bystander dead. Fearing prosecution, she sneaks out of the hospital with her best friend. Things get explosive when the girls become victims of sex slave traffickers. The situation warrants a response from Tucker, who, joined by his former lover, fellow U.S. District Judge, Carmen Reyes, journey into Mexico to rescue Lucy.



What has become of Lucy? Will Tucker and Carmen succeed in rescuing Lucy from the traffickers? Get your copy of The Judge to find out.



The Judge

Written by Louis E. McCarter

Published by iUniverse

Published date: January 22, 2016

Paperback price: $20.99



About the Author

Houston, Texas attorney Louis E. McCarter’s experience as a trial lawyer brings credence to the story and its courtroom scenes. Louie lives in Houston with his wife Janet and a golden retriever Maggie. They have two adult children and Louie is the author of three previous novels, Pursuit, Saigon Tea, and Vendetta.